Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Update

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.09. 1,413,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,436. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.39. Five9 has a 12-month low of $130.32 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $233,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,542 shares of company stock worth $7,443,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Five9 by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Five9 by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.77.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

