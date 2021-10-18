Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $120,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after buying an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

TSHA stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.