Fmr LLC Has $116.38 Million Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,358,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $116,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 368.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 142,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 112,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $33.54.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

