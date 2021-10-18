Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,629,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,225 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $117,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 819.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,263,000 after acquiring an additional 616,418 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,858,000 after acquiring an additional 569,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 800,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,875,000 after acquiring an additional 500,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $83.40 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $84.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

