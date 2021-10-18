Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $84.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.92. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

