Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Foran Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $2.75 target price for the company.

OTC FMCXF opened at $1.91 on Friday. Foran Mining has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.19.

Foran Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The firm focuses on the copper-zinc in the Hanson Lake Camp of east-central Saskatchewan. Its flagship asset The McIlvenna Bay Project, located within the Hanson Lake District, is part of VMS belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran’s ground in eastern Saskatchewan.

