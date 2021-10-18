Fountain (FTN) Price Tops $0.0108 on Exchanges

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $956,504.88 and approximately $4,408.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fountain has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00041635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.17 or 0.00196662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00089474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.