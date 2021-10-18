Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 90,756 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,756 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Berkeley Lights worth $31,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 39.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,416,000 after acquiring an additional 306,184 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 67.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 646.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $729,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,212 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,787. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $25.50 on Monday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.