Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,750,278 Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,750,278 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTLP shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

