Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 168,132 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 5.96% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $34,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KALV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,062,000 after purchasing an additional 446,108 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 180.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 509.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KALV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

KALV opened at $17.21 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $420.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

