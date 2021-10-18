Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 17,088 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 417,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $36,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,153,000 after purchasing an additional 390,227 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,575,000 after purchasing an additional 220,671 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,324,000 after purchasing an additional 138,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $10,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 114,342 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MANT opened at $81.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average is $83.75.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANT. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

