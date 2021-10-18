Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $40,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 59.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in argenx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in argenx by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $293.74 on Monday. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $244.98 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 0.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.36.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.