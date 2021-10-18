Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,850,000 Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,092,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Sprinklr as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,820,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,649,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,464,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,827,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Shares of CXM opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.