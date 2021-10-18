Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 382,522 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 382,522 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $30,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter worth about $40,224,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 38.6% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 62,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $134.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.22. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 96.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

