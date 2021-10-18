freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.32 ($26.26).

Shares of FNTN opened at €22.55 ($26.53) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.12. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

