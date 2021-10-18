FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in FRP by 155.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in FRP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in FRP by 84,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in FRP during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

FRP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,089. The company has a market capitalization of $528.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30. FRP has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $62.50.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 130.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

