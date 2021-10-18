FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.95. FS Bancorp posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 30.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $136,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,708 shares of company stock valued at $367,439 in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSBW stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $279.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.26. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

