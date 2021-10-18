FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.41

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 1189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

A number of research firms have commented on FTCI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $9.00.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,662,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $12,751,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

