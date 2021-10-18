fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of FUBO traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,032,563. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 116,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

