Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of FELTY opened at $10.50 on Monday. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fuji Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.49 price target on the stock.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

