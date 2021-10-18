Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of FELTY opened at $10.50 on Monday. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fuji Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.49 price target on the stock.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

