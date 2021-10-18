Fusion (FSN) Market Cap Reaches $46.76 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Fusion coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $46.76 million and $3.33 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusion has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,068.43 or 0.99291731 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 77.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,895,596 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

