Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Futu were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Futu during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Futu during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Futu during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Futu during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU opened at $63.73 on Monday. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average of $124.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.26.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.