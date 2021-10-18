Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Futu accounts for approximately 1.9% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 221.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after buying an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,624,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 520.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 258.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 30,363 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Futu alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.23.

Shares of FUTU stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,533,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.62. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.