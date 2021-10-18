FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Lifted by Analyst

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown in a report released on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Get Crown alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCK. Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.39.

NYSE CCK opened at $103.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.95. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Crown by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Crown by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 125,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.