FY2021 EPS Estimates for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Boosted by B. Riley

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research note issued on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $112.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

