FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Karora Resources Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Karora Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

KRR has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of KRR opened at C$4.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.30. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$615.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.73.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$69.57 million during the quarter.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

