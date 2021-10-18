FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MAR) Issued By Cormark

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MAR) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Mount Logan Capital in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year.

MAR stock opened at C$0.52 on Monday. Mount Logan Capital has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80.

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

