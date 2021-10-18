Gabelli Funds LLC Has $11.63 Million Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVH. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVH opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $576,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,648 shares of company stock worth $3,250,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

