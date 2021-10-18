Gabelli Funds LLC Has $13.88 Million Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 670,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 755.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 428,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 381,426 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in WideOpenWest by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,208,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOW opened at $19.90 on Monday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,456,900. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

