Gabelli Funds LLC Has $14.37 Million Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 4.94% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $14,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,782,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 304,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 43,201 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $547,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 5,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,976 shares of company stock worth $1,421,024.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.