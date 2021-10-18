Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in TELUS by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $22.60 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

