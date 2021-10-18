Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gambling.com Group.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GAMB stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 212,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.