Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $21.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $573.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.40. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

