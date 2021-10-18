Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $9.14 Million Stock Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,460,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396,778 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.73% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 44,374,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,476,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $23,297,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.