Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,617,000 after buying an additional 107,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Movado Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Movado Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 140,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $14,263,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $776.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.26. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Movado Group news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 6,724 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $202,594.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $883,033. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

