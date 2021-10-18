Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.27% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,822,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

