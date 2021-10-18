GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Shares Gap Up to $25.21

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.21, but opened at $25.88. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $753.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $75.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

In other news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Investors during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 160.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.