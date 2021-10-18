GamerCoin Market Cap Reaches $16.47 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $16.47 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00066785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00070831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00102264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,335.79 or 0.99754783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,708.16 or 0.06030839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00023797 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.