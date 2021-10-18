Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 72.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 21.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.00.

Gartner stock opened at $311.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.38. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

