Gendell Jeffrey L Has $14.78 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 782.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up about 1.3% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,939,875. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $72.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.62.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

