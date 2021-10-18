Gendell Jeffrey L Takes Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,759 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.35% of Nicolet Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stephens raised Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

NASDAQ:NCBS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.26. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.61. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $55.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

