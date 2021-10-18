General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $208.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $208.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

