Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Up 53.2% in September

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNTX stock opened at $37.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

