Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.13% of BOX worth $88,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BOX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,090. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

