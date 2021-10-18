Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of SL Green Realty worth $83,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $5,071,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 35.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG opened at $74.89 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

