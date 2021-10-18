Geode Capital Management LLC Has $84.85 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $84,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Landstar System by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist dropped their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.54.

Shares of LSTR opened at $162.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.40. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.63 and a 52 week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

