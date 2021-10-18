Geode Capital Management LLC Has $86.32 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of RBC Bearings worth $86,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 287.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $221.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.09.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.25.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

