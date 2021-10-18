Geode Capital Management LLC Has $87.52 Million Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,412,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $87,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ChampionX by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,982 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ChampionX by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,070,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,723,000 after acquiring an additional 412,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

