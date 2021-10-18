Geode Capital Management LLC Has $87.52 Million Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,412,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $87,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ChampionX by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,982 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ChampionX by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,070,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,723,000 after acquiring an additional 412,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CHX opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 3.21.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.
ChampionX Profile
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
