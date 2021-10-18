Geode Capital Management LLC Has $89.07 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,334,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $89,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 607.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 393.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $42.42 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.15 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

