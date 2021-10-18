Geode Capital Management LLC Has $91.94 Million Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 185,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $91,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after purchasing an additional 701,778 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $178.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.74. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

